Follow Us!

- While Songy Highroads is choice of Trade Center Authority to build new private-investment hotel on Hutchinson Island, the timeline and steps forward in the process still under discussion
- New Casino Bill on the way; What Georgia legislators and voters can learn from Massachusetts
- EXCLUSIVE: Once again, Atty. Mark Tate finds himself seeking restitution for alleged sexual abuse, but this time, the former Priest is alleged to have taken his life last week
- There's a Long Road Ahead on action to enhance Broadbase in Georgia, based on Joint Committee's report
BREAKING NEWS Week of Jan. 22 - Jan. 28, 2017
- Jan. 25 - Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter Announces Annual Gala
- Jan. 25 - Parker’s Donates $5,000 to Liberty County School System Through Fueling the Community Program
- Jan. 25 - Visit Savannah has strongest meeting and convention sales year to date
- Jan. 24 – It’s ON: Bill to be filed in advance of Savannah-Chatham Day to merger Savannah and Chatham County governments
- Jan. 24 – Rep. Stephen’s bill to tax construction rental equipment moves to 2nd Reading in the House
- Jan. 24 - UPDATE from Jan. 17 - Lt. Gov.says 'No,' but Rep.Stephens tells Atlanta media he has the votes for casino bill
- Jan. 24 - Palmetto Pipeline may face additional two-year delay, based on Joint Study Committee report
- Jan. 23 - City Council votes to continue decision on selling Munster St. right-of-way off Victory Dr.
- Jan. 23 - GPA achieves record, double-digit growth in December; Inland terminal breaks ground
- Jan. 23 - St. John Baptist Church buys Savannah Christian Prep’s DeRenne Campus with major expansion planned
- Jan. 22 - Lifestyle Designer Emily McCarthy donates $2,000 to The Next Generation
- Jan. 22 – Savannah-Chatham Day this Thursday at the Georgia State House
- Jan. 21 – Become a ‘Camera Ready’ vendor for the film industry; Program offered by Savannah Tech
- Jan. 21 - Letter to the Editor: The Fix is in Against Dr. Ann Levett for Superintendent
- Jan. 21 - Sen. Ben Watson’ Weekly Update Jan. 20, 2017
- Jan. 21 – While a national search begins, and negotiations with County continue, Whigham named Interim Live Oak Director
Liberty / Long Business News
