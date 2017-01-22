Follow Us!

- Chancellor of University System of Georgia Recommends Institution Consolidations of Georgia Southern and Armstrong State and two others
- Strong Performance and Profit for 2016 reported at Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Annual Meeting
- While Songy Highroads is choice of Trade Center Authority to build new private-investment hotel on Hutchinson Island, the timeline and steps forward in the process still under discussion
- New Casino Bill on the way; What Georgia legislators and voters can learn from Massachusetts
Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.
BREAKING NEWS Week of Jan. 8 - Jan. 15, 2017
- Jan. 20 - Helen Hester named partner at Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe
- Jan. 20 - Top business execs Joyce M Roche and Bruce Barrigan appointed to Chatham County Hospital Authority
- Jan. 20 – On Inauguration Day, Georgia House Democratic Caucus launches ‘Georgia Resists’ website
- Jan. 20 - Leadership Southeast announces 2017 Class
- Jan. 19 - Historic Savannah Foundation hosting Open House; Accepting offers on 521 E. Bolton Street
- Jan. 18 - Is the Lt. Gov's and Senate Republicans “The FAST Act" a 'Score Card' on a lot of Georgia Republican-Majority City Councils/County Commissions?
- Jan. 18 – Robbie Jones, Coastal Electric of GA, chosen IEC Georgia’s Contractor of the Year
- Jan. 17 - I-95 Southbound Georgia Welcome Center closed to motorists for new construction
- Jan. 17 - Lt. Gov.says 'No,' but Rep.Stephens tells Atlanta media he has the votes for casino bill
- Jan. 17 - GA Legislative Black Caucus Issues Statement of Support on Record of Service of Congressman John Lewis
- Jan. 16 – EDITORIAL: The Concept of ‘Council’ lost in decision by Mayor DeLoach
- Jan. 16- Message by ASU President Linda M. Bleicken on Regents approval of Armstrong/Georgia Southern consolidation
- Jan. 12 – Commissioners to hold Special Called Mtg. to make Appointments; Will Consider changing “Enabling Act” of the Commission
- Jan. 12 – SMALL BUSINESS FOCUS: Linen + Lign Designs founded by Allison Willis
- Jan. 12 – Lou Phelps, Publisher of Coastal Empire News, named to Board of Directors, Society of Professional Journalists/GA Chapter
- Jan. 11 – Ameris Bank enters a Consent Order with the FDIC, including requirement to improve board oversight
Georgia Business News
South Carolina/Lowcountry Biz News
News Features/Series
Economic Development
Richmond Hill / Bryan Business News
Effingham / Bulloch Business News
Health and Hospitals
Banking & FinanceROKSTORIES ERROR: File not found: images/Jennifer%20Stewart.jpg
Liberty / Long Business News
The Entertainment Business
Manufacturing
Commercial Real Estate
Brunswick/Southeast Business News
Business EVENTS
CEO Profiles
COLUMNISTS
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Dec. 2 - Chamber and LaunchSAVANNAH to host Holiday Oyster Roast Dec. 15
- Oct. 31 - Chamber Announces Rescheduled Bands in the Ballpark Event for Nov. 17
- Oct. 31 - 25th Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to be held Dec. 3
- Oct. 19 - SDRA to host Savannah Urbanism Series: Building Beauty in the Urban Environment on Oct. 20
- Oct. 18 - 10th Annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament Scheduled for Nov. 18