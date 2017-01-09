Follow Us!

- SBJ Special Report: The John S. James Company Celebrates its 75th Year of Operation
- Chancellor of University System of Georgia Recommends Institution Consolidations of Georgia Southern and Armstrong State and two others
- HOS Management breaks ground on new Aloft Hotel; Opening New Fairfield Inn & Suites and parking lot Monday
- Strong Performance and Profit for 2016 reported at Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Annual Meeting
BREAKING NEWS Week of Jan. 8 - Jan. 15, 2017
- Jan. 9 - New Port Wentworth interchange to open Jan. 15; State Route 21 weekend closure
- Jan. 9 - Sen. Lester Jackson elected Chairman of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, largest Black Caucus in the U.S.
- Jan. 9 - Rep. Bill Hitchens – Weekly Report: Will seek to extend Pipeline Study Committee for two more years
- Jan. 7 - Georgia and Savannah a great market to buy a used car, according to Autolist.com
- Jan. 7 – Savannah area Unemployment edges up in latest data over last year; U.S. remains at 4.7 percent
- Jan. 7 – One of Georgia’s first freight forwarders, Savannah’s D. J. Powers, acquires Fred P. Gaskell Co.
- Jan. 6 - Weekly Legislative Review by Sen. Ben Watson
- Jan. 6 - Hargray Communications promotes Gwynne Lastinger to VP of Customer Operations
- Jan. 6 – Local companies to exhibit at AmericasMart® Atlanta, opening next week
- Jan. 6 - Historic Savannah Foundation now accepting nominations for 2017 HSF Preservation Awards
- Jan. 5 - EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Southern and Armstrong State to Study Merging; Formal Announcement Friday
- Jan. 5 – Deb Thompson, General Manager of WSAV-TV for 12 years, leaves to join Senior Citizens, Inc’s management team
- Jan. 4 – Savannah ILA Local 1414 Announces New Officers For 2017
- Jan. 4 – Due to Court decisions that threaten to allow some short-term rentals, Council will consider new definition of a ‘Bed and Breakfast/Homestay'
- Jan. 4 - Savannah Economic Development Authority to meet Jan. 5
- Jan. 4 - HOS Management bringing Urban Aloft Hotels brand to Savannah; Groundbreaking Jan. 5
- Oct. 18 - 10th Annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament Scheduled for Nov. 18