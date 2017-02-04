Follow Us!

- While Songy Highroads is choice of Trade Center Authority to build new private-investment hotel on Hutchinson Island, the timeline and steps forward in the process still under discussion
- New Casino Bill on the way; What Georgia legislators and voters can learn from Massachusetts
- EXCLUSIVE: Once again, Atty. Mark Tate finds himself seeking restitution for alleged sexual abuse, but this time, the former Priest is alleged to have taken his life last week
- There's a Long Road Ahead on action to enhance Broadbase in Georgia, based on Joint Committee's report
BREAKING NEWS Week of Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2017
- Feb. 3 – The City of Skidaway? It’s More of a Real Possibility than Many Realize
- Feb. 3 – How Active is YOUR Legislator? The Legislation filed or co-sponsored by members of the Chatham County Delegation to date
- Feb. 1 – Parkside Neighborhood Assn working with City for ‘Sustainable Neighborhood’ strategies for Victory Dr. corridor
- Feb. 1- Savannah’s Bed and Breakfast Zoning Regulations again up for City Council vote
- Feb. 1 - Southern District of Georgia collects over $19 Mil in Civil, Criminal and Asset Forfeiture Cases in 2016
- Feb. 1 - Rep. Al Williams named Vice Chairman of Transportation Subcommittee on Ports and Local Government
- Feb. 1 - GDOT Contracts awarded for District 1 in Chatham and Liberty counties
- Feb. 1 - World Trade Center Savannah presents Trade Facilitation, Trade Enforcement Act Compliance Workshop
- Jan. 31 - Gregg Higgins named Regional Director for EOM Operations
- Jan. 31 - EDITORIAL: The President's Failure to Respect Representative Government
- Jan. 31 – Alderman Johnson to introduce Resolution at City Council on Trump’s travel ban
- Jan. 30 - group46 accepts Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce’s Start-Up of the Year Award
- Jan. 30 - 3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons Tournament to be held March 4
- Jan. 30 - Parker’s program of donations to area schools continues: $5,000 ‘Fueling the Community’ gift to Bryan County schools
- Jan. 30 – New Executive Chef Eric Cousin named at Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa
- Jan. 30 – General Assembly considers bill to add “a type of investor” eligible for tax credits
Liberty / Long Business News
- Dec. 2 - Chamber and LaunchSAVANNAH to host Holiday Oyster Roast Dec. 15
- Oct. 31 - Chamber Announces Rescheduled Bands in the Ballpark Event for Nov. 17
- Oct. 31 - 25th Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to be held Dec. 3
- Oct. 19 - SDRA to host Savannah Urbanism Series: Building Beauty in the Urban Environment on Oct. 20
- Oct. 18 - 10th Annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament Scheduled for Nov. 18