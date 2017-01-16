Follow Us!

- SBJ Special Report: The John S. James Company Celebrates its 75th Year of Operation
- Chancellor of University System of Georgia Recommends Institution Consolidations of Georgia Southern and Armstrong State and two others
- Strong Performance and Profit for 2016 reported at Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Annual Meeting
- While Songy Highroads is choice of Trade Center Authority to build new private-investment hotel on Hutchinson Island, the timeline and steps forward in the process still under discussion
BREAKING NEWS Week of Jan. 8 - Jan. 15, 2017
- Jan. 12 – Commissioners to hold Special Called Mtg. to make Appointments; Will Consider changing “Enabling Act” of the Commission
- Jan. 12 – SMALL BUSINESS FOCUS: Linen + Lign Designs founded by Allison Willis
- Jan. 12 – Lou Phelps, Publisher of Coastal Empire News, named to Board of Directors, Society of Professional Journalists/GA Chapter
- Jan. 11 – Ameris Bank enters a Consent Order with the FDIC, including requirement to improve board oversight
- Jan. 10 – Lewis Color of Statesboro and Savannah’s DX Marketing announce merger
- Jan. 10 - Attorney Harris Martin named partner at Bouhan Falligant
- Jan. 10 - Downtown Streetscape Initiative Community Meeting scheduled for Jan. 17
- Jan. 10 – County Commission Chairman considering a Special Called Meeting this Friday to vote on appointments
- Jan. 9 - Tickets to public for Savannah Book Festival go on sale Weds. Jan 11; Over 40 Authors this year
- Jan. 9 - Bouhan Falligant names former Judge John Harvey as Partner
- Jan. 9 - Georgia International and Maritime Trade Center Authority to meet Weds.
- Jan. 9 - New Port Wentworth interchange to open Jan. 15; State Route 21 weekend closure
- Jan. 9 - Sen. Lester Jackson elected Chairman of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, largest Black Caucus in the U.S.
- Jan. 9 - Rep. Bill Hitchens – Weekly Report: Will seek to extend Pipeline Study Committee for two more years
- Jan. 7 - Georgia and Savannah a great market to buy a used car, according to Autolist.com
- Jan. 7 – Savannah area Unemployment edges up in latest data over last year; U.S. remains at 4.7 percent
