Follow Us!

- Savannah Chamber Releases its 2016 Legislative Agenda for upcoming session at annual 'Eggs & Issues'
- New Solar Farm in Jenkins County the latest Success Story by Joseph Kennedy's Citizen Energy Corp.
- The Diligence of an Investors Group brings hoped for justice to James Sidney Johnson in Tradeport Business Center Scam
- SBJ SPECIAL REPORT: What HUD Inspection Report on Westlake Apartments Reveals. And, will Chatham County be sued?
BREAKING NEWS Week of Dec. 10 - Dec. 17, 2016
- Dec. 19 - Sponsors of Savannah Maritime After Hours Donate to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire
- Dec. 19 - Parker’s Donates $2,500 to Candler County Schools Through Fueling the Community Program
- Dec. 19 - Gulfstream G600 Takes Flight Ahead of Schedule
- Dec. 17 - Good news in the Residential Home Construction industry in Georgia reflected in Nov. employment
- Dec. 15 - Southside Fire/EMS & Security mourns the death today of Chief Wesley Meadows
- Dec. 15 – Local officials warn of traffic this weekend with closing of SR 21 ramp: BUT ... it may not happen
- Dec. 15 – CAT Authority hears update on ‘Origin and Destination Analysis’ study designed to improve service and efficiency
- Dec. 15 – Georgia DOT Awards $44.5 Mil in Projects; Three projects in local area
- Dec. 15 - Alderman John Hall appointed to National League of Cities Public Safety and Crime Prevention Comm.
- Dec. 14 - Chatham Area Transit Authority board names Curtis Koleber new Executive Director
- Dec. 13 - Air Canada announces new service to Savannah/Hilton Head International
- Dec. 13 - Savannah chosen to host International Inbound Travel Association Summit in 2019
- Dec. 13 - Leadership Southeast Georgia Announces 2017 Board of Directors
- Dec. 12 - Georgia Department of Economic Development Renews Grant for Transitioning Veterans Education
- Dec. 9 - Supreme Court agrees to hear Northside Hospital case with important implications for Memorial Health’s transparency
Liberty / Long Business News
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Dec. 2 - Chamber and LaunchSAVANNAH to host Holiday Oyster Roast Dec. 15
- Oct. 31 - Chamber Announces Rescheduled Bands in the Ballpark Event for Nov. 17
- Oct. 31 - 25th Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to be held Dec. 3
- Oct. 19 - SDRA to host Savannah Urbanism Series: Building Beauty in the Urban Environment on Oct. 20
- Oct. 18 - 10th Annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament Scheduled for Nov. 18