April 12, 2022 - Broe Real Estate Group’s 2022 community outreach is poised to reach more than a quarter of million people throughout Coastal Georgia. One hundred thousandmeals have been donated to Manna House Food Pantry in support of their dedicated campaign to fight food insecurity throughout Coastal Georgia. In addition, a $10,000 donation to the Effingham County United Way of the Coastal Empire supports vital services that reach 207,000 people throughout its four-county region.
Broe Real Estate Group is the lead developer of the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH), a 2,600 acre multi-modal logistics park located in Effingham County, located approximately 12 miles from the Port of Savannah. SGIH continues to attract new companies, new investment and new jobs to the community. Since the park’s opening, four companies representing more than 200 new jobs have chosen to call the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub home. As the park continues to attract local investment, Broe Real Estate Group continues to invest in our local community.
Elizabeth Waters is the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Area Director for Effingham County. In regards to the donation, she states, “United Way of the Coastal Empire is honored to have partners such as Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub that not only understand the need for community support but meet it as they have done. Their gift will allow us to continue to provide a safety net to those in need as well as opportunities for upward mobility. We are grateful for their support to our Effingham County families.”
Manna House Ministries, Inc.’s is a food pantry and thrift store that serves Effingham and surrounding counties. According to their Executive Director Lisa Bush, they are able to serve over 1,200 people in need each week,which makes Broe’s Real Estate Group’s substantial contribution a much needed asset for their programs.
“It is important to The Broe Group that we help support our communities where we live, work and invest,” said Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President Sean Fitzsimmons. “Both the United Way and Manna House Ministries are making a positive difference in the lives of many. We are proud to support their efforts in Effingham County.”
