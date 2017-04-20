Regional/State
SPONSORED: DELL offers Savannah-area military families laptops as low as $129.99, plus other Dell products!
Category: Regional News
SPONSORED: DELL offers Savannah-area military families laptops as low as #129.99 and other Dell products!
Savannah Business Journal Advertising Special
April 20, 2017 - A national company has stepped up to offer GREAT discounts for Savannah-area military families. Dell is offering our Savannah-metro area military community a special discount on a wide array of laptops, desktops, 2-in1's, audio and home theater systems.
To access the special prices, go to www.Dell.com/FortStewart for laptops, desktops, 2-in1's, audio and home theater to see if you qualify. There are laptops as low as $129.99!
And, be sure to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the Dell item you are purchasing to get an even deeper discount code to use at check out!
CLICK on ad to the right to learn all about the great prices from DELL, and the company's Spring specials.
Overall Rating (0)
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Mar. 2 - The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire Cornhole Tournament Set For March 11
- Dec. 2 - Chamber and LaunchSAVANNAH to host Holiday Oyster Roast Dec. 15
- Oct. 31 - Chamber Announces Rescheduled Bands in the Ballpark Event for Nov. 17
- Oct. 31 - 25th Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to be held Dec. 3
- Oct. 19 - SDRA to host Savannah Urbanism Series: Building Beauty in the Urban Environment on Oct. 20
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest