August 4, 2023 - The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has extended the deadlines for the State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grants program. The Commission received $20 million of Federal funding to further its mission of realizing economic growth and stability for local communities. The pre-application deadline has been extended to Sept. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. with full applications now due by Dec. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. This extension is to ensure that eligible parties have ample time to submit requests for review, making the process more fair and equitable. The amended deadlines are:

Pre-Application Due Date

Sept. 15, 2023 @ 5 p.m. EST

Full Grant Application Opens

Nov. 6, 2023 @ 12 p.m. EST

Full Grant Application Due Date

Dec. 15, 2023 @ 5 p.m. EST

