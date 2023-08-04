August 4, 2023 - The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has extended the deadlines for the State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grants program. The Commission received $20 million of Federal funding to further its mission of realizing economic growth and stability for local communities. The pre-application deadline has been extended to Sept. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. with full applications now due by Dec. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. This extension is to ensure that eligible parties have ample time to submit requests for review, making the process more fair and equitable. The amended deadlines are:
Pre-Application Due Date
Sept. 15, 2023 @ 5 p.m. EST
Full Grant Application Opens
Nov. 6, 2023 @ 12 p.m. EST
Full Grant Application Due Date
Dec. 15, 2023 @ 5 p.m. EST
Agencies and organizations looking to request grant funding must be located in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, or Virginia. Eligibility for the grant program is flexible to meet the needs of local communities in the Commission’s footprint. State and local governments, political subdivisions of states, federally-recognized Indian tribes, and nonprofits are all eligible to apply. The range for funding is from $50,000 to $500,000.
“Allowing more time to spread awareness about this new funding source through public outreach is essential to helping SCRC meet the strategic goals for the region,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. “Our focus at SCRC is to build and expand sustainable communities, and we look forward to ensuring these counties and states have access to funds that allow them to grow and develop economically.”
All applications can be found at scrc.gov.
