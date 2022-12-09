December 9, 2022 - Selected by statewide cultural heritage stakeholders and funded by the DLG’s competitive digitization grant program, materials from the Augusta Jewish Museum documenting more than two centuries of Jewish life, culture, foodways, and tradition are now available online.
The collection contains historical materials dating from 1850 to 2022 that come from a diverse group of Jewish creators, including youth, women, clergy, fraternities, and congregations that offer unique insights into the greater Augusta, Georgia region's Jewish life, philanthropy, foodways, and experiences.
