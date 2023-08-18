Dr Elizabeth Gray.JPG

August 18, 2023 - Elizabeth Gray, MD, associate dean at the Southeast Campus of the Medical College of Georgia, based in Savannah and Brunswick, has been named founding campus dean of the Augusta University/Medical College of Georgia-Georgia Southern Partnership campus.

The campus, which is slated to open in Savannah in the fall of 2024, will be the third four-year campus of the state’s only public medical school. It also will allow MCG, already one of the nation’s largest medical schools by class size, to increase its enrollment from 264 students per class to 304, and ultimately produce more physicians for Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.