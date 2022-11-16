November 16, 2022 - Queensborough National Bank and Trust company has added Dr. Jermaine Whirl to the bank’s Board of Directors. Dr. Whirl currently serves as the president of Augusta Technical College.
“Dr. Whirl’s ambition and drive to continue making an impact in the Augusta community make him a great asset to our board. We are proud to have someone with such a robust list of accomplishments and dedication to serving others working alongside our company,” says Bill Easterlin, President and CEO of Queensborough.
Since his appointment at Augusta Tech in 2020, Whirl has established a new health science campus, a new automotive regional training facility, six academic schools and rebranded the college. He enrolled the largest freshman class in the last three academic years and secured the college’s first million-dollar gift. Dr. Whirl hails from Charleston, South Carolina. He is married to Marqueta Whirl and has two children, Jaylen and Madison.
Dr. Whirl holds a Doctorate in Education from Valdosta State University, Masters of Education from Georgia Southern University, Masters in Business Administration from Charleston Southern University, Bachelor of Arts from Winthrop and Associate of Arts from Trident Technical College. He also holds numerous certificates from other institutions and has participated in various leadership programs including Leadership Augusta Executive Forum and Leadership Columbia County Executive Forum.
Earlier this month, Dr. Whirl and Mr. Easterlin were each recognized in Georgia Trend’s Georgia 500 – a list of the state’s most influential leaders.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is celebrating 120 years of community banking in Georgia. Queensborough was named Best Small Bank in Georgia for 2021 by Newsweek and has 27 locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.QNBTRUST.bank.
