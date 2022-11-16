November 16, 2022 - Queensborough National Bank and Trust company has added Dr. Jermaine Whirl to the bank’s Board of Directors. Dr. Whirl currently serves as the president of Augusta Technical College.

“Dr. Whirl’s ambition and drive to continue making an impact in the Augusta community make him a great asset to our board. We are proud to have someone with such a robust list of accomplishments and dedication to serving others working alongside our company,” says Bill Easterlin, President and CEO of Queensborough.

