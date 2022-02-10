“On February 7, 2022, SB 457 and SB 458 were assigned to the Senate State & Local Governmental Operations Committee. These bills address the redistricting of the Richmond County Commission and Richmond County Board Of Education. Unfortunately, the redistricting maps attached to these bills are not the maps voted for by the Richmond County Commission and Board Of Education.
After months of hard work, due diligence, and citizen input, the maps presented from the Richmond County Commission and Richmond County Board Of Education to the state and local delegation are not being considered.
As such, the citizens of Richmond County are requesting their voice be heard by allowing a hearing on SB 457 and SB 458, as soon as possible, so the Board of Elections is given the proper time and resources to conduct the election on May 24th.
The citizens of Augusta Richmond County deserve an opportunity to be heard through an open, transparent, and fair hearing," he said.
