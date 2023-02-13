February 13, 2023 - Loop, a recruiting, staffing, and executive search firm in Augusta, GA has announced its partnership with Aurubis, a global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide.

Effective January 2023, Loop will support managing talent sourcing and retention efforts for Aurubis as the firm expands into American markets. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees globally, production sites in Europe and the USA and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The Company generated around $20B in annual revenue last fiscal year and is financially sound with practically no debt.

