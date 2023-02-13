February 13, 2023 - Loop, a recruiting, staffing, and executive search firm in Augusta, GA has announced its partnership with Aurubis, a global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide.
Effective January 2023, Loop will support managing talent sourcing and retention efforts for Aurubis as the firm expands into American markets. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees globally, production sites in Europe and the USA and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The Company generated around $20B in annual revenue last fiscal year and is financially sound with practically no debt.
“We’re excited for Aurubis, for our team, and for the Augusta business community,” said Jason Kennedy, Partner at Loop. “Aurubis is the best in the world at what they do and everyone at Loop is eager to introduce them to the world-class talent right here in Augusta.”
Aurubis announced end of last year their investment of over $600 million towards a state-of-the-art recycling and secondary smelting facility for multimetal recycling in Augusta. The plant will be first-of-its-kind in the US. The facility is expected to bring around 200 jobs to the area and is set to open in 2023. The manufacturing plant will be fully operational in 2024.
Company leadership at Aurubis is excited to partner with local vendors as part of their larger effort to take advantage of America’s nearly 6 million tons of materials that contain valuable metals.
“We want to become the employer of choice in the Augusta Metropolitan area. With our sustainable and proven business model we are a very successful company.” said Aurubis Richmond Managing Director Jörg Buchholz. “At the same time, we offer a great company culture for development and with opportunities for our employees. This new and most modern plant of its kind in Northern America will recycle important metals like copper and brings them back into the production cycle.“
Loop will act as Aurubis’ domestic talent acquisition arm, supporting the company’s ongoing strategy to find, attract and retain top talent. Positions will be crossdisciplinary, including roles in Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Procurement, Logistics, and Manufacturing. All applications can be submitted at aurubis.com.
