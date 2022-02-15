February 15, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) recently announced ten new grants in its second round of funding for 2022. Every year, GCDD’s Council members award grant funding for projects throughout Georgia to fulfill its mission in accordance with the Developmental Disabilities Bill of Rights and Assistance Act and its Five Year Strategic Plan.
Through its grant making, GCDD partners with public, private, and nonprofit entities to improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities and their families. The purpose of GCDD’s grants are to expand best practices and contribute to system-wide changes that support the rights of people with developmental disabilities and their full inclusion as community members. Recipients of GCDD grants are expected to be ongoing partners bringing about change.
The grants that will be awarded in GCDD’s second round of funding are listed below:
22DIV1-Assessment of Georgia’s School to Prison Pipeline. The purpose of this grant is to assess the current state of the school to prison pipeline in Georgia.
22DIV3-Technology White Paper. The Technology White Paper will generate research and policy briefs that illustrate trends, needs, national comparisons, and possible solutions for how GCDD can Increase access to new, emerging, and current assistive/adaptive technology for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
22PR2-Storytelling Project. The purpose of this Notice of Funds Available (NoFA) is to collect stories representing individual advocates working locally, regionally, and statewide to achieve work defined in GCDD’s Strategic Five-Year Plan and legislative priorities.
22SA2-Supported Decision Making. This funding will support efforts to provide training and capacity building activities for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and families who want to engage in supported decision making.
22SA5Cross-Disability White Paper - The Cross-Disability White Paper will generate research and policy briefs that illustrate trends, needs, national comparisons, and possible solutions for how GCDD can best increase the number of advocates with intellectual/developmental disabilities who either conduct and/or meaningfully participate in cross-disability entities and non-disability specific advocacy efforts.
22SC12-Federal Legislative Advocacy. The purpose of this work is for GCDD staff and its members to have the knowledge and strategies to engage in education, outreach to stakeholders, and provide key information to state officials and legislators related to significant state and federal policies and their impacts on people with developmental disabilities.
22SC2-Community Development Training. GCDD funded the Real Communities/Welcoming Communities initiatives until 2021 and upon their conclusion believes educating GCDD members, staff, stakeholders and others about the foundational values and approaches of this effort will ensure its continued impact. To this end, GCDD is seeking applicants who have a background in teaching concepts such as Asset Based Community Development, Theory U, and Collective Impact to execute a training initiative that promises to grow state-wide capacity in these approaches. We believe it is important for the populations mentioned above to understand these concepts and how they interact with the many projects GCDD funds and supports.
22SC4-The initiative for Equity in Tech Jobs. This funding will launch an initiative to support training for at least 10 young, black, neurodivergent males per year in preparation for the thousands of tech jobs coming to Georgia.
22SC5-Employment Technical Assistance Center.This funding will support a technical assistance initiative to identify, organize, and streamline communication, services, and training resources, with a focus on assisting organizations to phase out their use of subminimum wage certificates.
22SC7-Stronger Together HCBS Coalition. The purpose of this work is to develop an active and engaged coalition of organizations, people with developmental disabilities, their family members, and community members who are invested in expanding, strengthening, and enhancing home and community-based services (HCBS) in Georgia.
Applications must be submitted online via https://www.ddsuite.org, prior to the published deadline. No hard copies will be accepted. Applicants must create a DD Suite user account and an organization account in order to submit an application. Go to https://www.ddsuite.org and click on "HELP TAB" for detailed instructions on creating DD Suite user and organization accounts.
Proposal applications must be received electronically in the DD Suite system by Midnight EST on or before March 1, 2022.
For more information about how to apply for a GCDD grant, click here or visit www.gcdd.org/funding.
