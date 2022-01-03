January 3, 2022 - Georgia Bikes recently announced that it has received a $69,125.91 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The GOHS grant will fund the organization’s outreach and educational programs, which are produced in partnership with local organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies to reduce bicyclist injuries and fatalities.
“With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like Georgia Bikes to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths.”
“Georgia Bikes is once again happy to be working with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety in 2021-2022,” said Georgia Bikes Safety Education Program Manager John Bennett. “Many communities in Georgia have seen dramatic increases in people biking for transportation and recreation, and the funding we receive from GOHS enables us to continue education programs around the state.”
The grant period is October 2021 through September 2022.
In 2021 Georgia Bikes offered bicycle safety education programs for children and adults, along with Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council-approved continuing education classes for law enforcement officers in Waycross, Valdosta, Carrollton, and Senoia. The organization also partnered with schools, colleges and universities, municipalities, regional commissions, neighborhood associations, and other nonprofits organizations to produce local safety programs. Georgia Bikes has also provided administrative support to Bike Walk Golden Isles, a new bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy organization based in Glynn County.
Georgia Bikes' mission is to improve bicycling conditions and promote bicycling throughout the state of Georgia. Based in Athens, the nonprofit also has an office in Savannah. Georgia Bikes organizes the annual Georgia Bike Summit, which has been held in cities around the state since 2009. The 2021 summit was held on line and attracted more than 150 participants.
For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and its other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
