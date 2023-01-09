Paddle-A-Thon Image.jpg

January 9, 2022 - Georgia River Network (GRN) wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering up more than $8000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe/kayak/paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system.

The prizes are part of the organization’s Paddle-A-Thon competition in which participants compete against one another in more than a dozen categories, including most miles paddled, most trash removed, and most kayak fishing trips.

