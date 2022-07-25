J. Strom Thurmond Project Master Plan Update Finalized.png

July 25, 2022 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, closed the public comment session in January for the proposed new master plan for the operation of the J. Strom Thurmond Project and now has an updated guidance plan for recreational, environmental, land and wildlife management.

The J. Strom Thurmond Project Master Plan is a planning document used in anticipating what could and should happen. Detailed management and administration functions are handled in the Operational Management Plan, which translates the concepts of the master plan into operations terms. The original plan was completed in 1950. Revisions were completed in 1966, 1980, and 1995.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.