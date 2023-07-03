July 3, 2023 - Georgia Bikes, the statewide nonprofit working to improve biking, walking, and rolling for everyone, has been chosen to receive a 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant from AARP Livable Communities and AARP Georgia.This award will allow the organization to pilot an ew, community-driven approach to addressing dangerous intersections and corridors. 

Through the Community Challenge grant, Georgia Bikes will develop and implement a novel “crash-screening” system that prioritizes both quantitative data and, for the first time, community input through out the process. Crash-screening analyses are an important part of how engineers identify and address dangerous roads and, at the state level, how the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) develops and funds critical safety projects.

