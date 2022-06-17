June 17, 2022 - Seven new members were elected to three-year terms on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Board of Trustees. The new trustees are Joseph Charles (Decatur, Ga.), Tom Gay (Atlanta), Heather King (Covington, Ga.), Mary Lowell Pettit (Atlanta), Brian Rhodes (Augusta, Ga.), Milan Savic (Marietta, Ga.) and Lisa White (Savannah, Ga.). Carrie Robinson (Macon, Ga.) is the chairperson of Hay House and will serve as an ex-officio member of the board.
Joseph “Joey” Charles of Decatur, Ga. is the hydro compliance coordinator for Georgia Power Company, where he manages archaeological sites and historic buildings associated with the company’s many dams and reservoirs. Prior to joining Georgia Power in 2007, Charles worked for the Georgia Historic Preservation Division from 2003-2006 and briefly as a contractor supporting the U.S. Army Reserve Command. Originally from Toccoa, Ga., Charles earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in geography from the University of Georgia.
Tom Gay of Atlanta is the chairman of Gay Construction Company, a commercial general contracting firm now in its 74th year of operation. The company has performed work on a host of historic buildings including Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and Greystone at Piedmont Park and has earned awards from the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Gay earned his BSIM from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Georgia State University. He serves on the Georgia Tech Foundation Board of Trustees and the advisory board of the Atlanta Area Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Heather King of Covington, Ga. is the billing coordinator at Burge Club, a historic estate in Newton County, and serves on the City of Covington Historic Preservation Commission. King started her career as a recreation center director with the Dekalb County Parks and Recreation Department. She is active in her community and is a past president of the PTO and the Covington Garden Club and past treasurer of the Newton County Historical Society. King also designed and sewed costumes for the Covington Regional Ballet and volunteered with Newton Trails, Newton Medical Center Auxiliary and the Covington Family YMCA. Originally from Hamilton, Ga., she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in sports administration from Georgia State University.
Mary Lowell Pettit of Atlanta is a wealth advisor for Truist Wealth. Pettit joined SunTrust in 2011 with a background in marketing and investment management. A native of Atlanta, Pettit enjoys working in the community, serving on the alumni council for her alma mater, the Westminster Schools, and supporting the Fox Theatre and Woodruff Arts Center. Pettit previously served on the Inherit GA Board of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree from the Terry College of Business.
Brian Rhodes of Augusta, Ga. is the CEO of Workful, a subsidiary of TaxSlayer, a family-owned tax preparation and financial technology company founded in 1965. Rhodes previously served as TaxSlayer’s president before the company launched Workful in 2017. Rhodes serves on the boards of the Rhodes Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA and Augusta Tomorrow.
Under Rhodes' leadership, TaxSlayer received an Excellence in Rehabilitation Award from the Georgia Trust in 2019 after investing millions in the former 1923 YMCA building located in downtown Augusta. Rhodes has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Augusta University and an MBA from Georgia College and State University.
Milan Savic of Marietta, Ga. is the owner of several businesses including Martin’s Restaurants Systems, The Canopy Restaurant, LLC and MS Realty, LLC. Milan has a passion for preservation and is currently rehabilitating the 1813 Adam Strain Building in Darien, Ga., one of the oldest commercial structures in the state. Milan also contributed to the preservation of Needwood Baptist Church and School in Brunswick, Ga., one of the oldest African American churches in the state and a former Georgia Trust “Places in Peril” site. Savic also serves on the board of the Marietta Museum of Art and is an active member of the Darien Rod & Gun Club and a lifetime member of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. Savic has a master’s degree in finance from Mercer University.
Lisa White of Savannah, Ga. is an assistant district council for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. White serves on the boards of Georgia Women of Achievement, Ossabaw Island Foundation, Georgia Writers Hall of Fame and the University of Georgia Libraries Board of Visitors. She serves as treasurer of the Ossabaw Island Foundation and is its past chair. She is the president of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of Georgia. She is also an honorary regent for the Savannah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
White is the founding president of the Savannah Book Festival, past president of Georgia Women of Achievement and past chair of Georgia Humanities Council and the Georgia Historical Society, where she served as the first female to hold that position since the organization’s founding in 1839. She chaired the Savannah Historic Site and Monument Commission, First City Club Board of Governors, Savannah Town Committee of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia and served as the regent of the Savannah Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and as the Vice-Chair of the Georgia National Register Review Board.
White received a bachelor’s degree in history from Huntingdon College and is the recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award. She has a law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
Carrie Robinson of Macon, Ga. is the founder of Robinson Home, a full-service interior design firm. Prior to opening her own firm with her husband Will, Robinson spearheaded the restoration and development of numerous historic properties as the lead preservation designer for Historic Macon Foundation, attracting national attention for her innovative approach to historic property development. She is a graduate of Mercer University and Savannah College of Art and Design.
