June 20, 2023 - Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently announced a strategic expansion into the Augusta, Ga. market. The company plans to open a new Parker’s Kitchen in Augusta at the intersection of Windsor Spring Rd. and Tobacco Rd. in 2024, with additional locations to be announced in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to join the Augusta community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “As we looked for opportunities to expand, Augusta was a natural fit for us, since it’s a growing market that builds upon our existing corporate footprint. We’re excited to introduce the Parker’s brand to Augusta residents and look forward to forging new relationships and supporting the community.”

