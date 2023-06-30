2023-GLBC-Conference-1.jpeg

June 30, 2023 - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC), chaired by State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah), has announced that it will host its annual conference in Savannah from Friday, July 21, 2023 – Sunday, July 23, 2023.

“I am excited to host this year’s Georgia Legislative Black Caucus conference in my hometown of Savannah,” said Rep. Gilliard. “This year’s theme, ‘A Call to Action,’ is especially fitting as our caucus has been on the forefront of calling injustice to account. We want to invite all Black Georgians who are looking to make a difference in their communities to join us for this conference.”

