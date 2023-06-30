June 30, 2023 - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC), chaired by State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah), has announced that it will host its annual conference in Savannah from Friday, July 21, 2023 – Sunday, July 23, 2023.
“I am excited to host this year’s Georgia Legislative Black Caucus conference in my hometown of Savannah,” said Rep. Gilliard. “This year’s theme, ‘A Call to Action,’ is especially fitting as our caucus has been on the forefront of calling injustice to account. We want to invite all Black Georgians who are looking to make a difference in their communities to join us for this conference.”
This year’s conference will feature strategic panels and workshops on health care, voter education, the criminal justice system, agriculture and economics, the economic impact of the African Diaspora, developing young leaders and minority contract participation.
The conference will begin with the Urban League of Atlanta’s presentation on the “state of Black Georgia” at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum. Participants will also hear from lawyers, judges and district attorneys during a free “Black Roundtable” event at Savannah State University’s Elmore Auditorium. The first day will finish with private events for GLBC members, including a tasting dinner on Tybee Island and a Savannah riverboat cruise with live entertainment.
On the second day, guest speaker Bishop Reginald Jackson will host the GLBC’s “Unity Prayer Breakfast.” The breakfast will be followed by panel sessions focused on voting rights, criminal justice reform, international commerce and health care access. There will be a luncheon honoring impactful Black women in Georgia, where former Mayor Shirley Sessions will serve as a guest speaker. Saturday evening will close with the “Chairman’s Reception” event and a gala dinner. Saturday’s events will be hosted at Enmarket Arena.
The GLBC’s conference will conclude on Sunday morning with a worship service at First African Baptist Church. Rep. Gilliard will serve as a guest speaker during the service.
Recognized as one of the largest Black caucuses in the nation, the GLBC is a group of elected officials dedicated to advocating for the needs and concerns of Black Georgians. The caucus includes 74 members who represent more than three million residents.
More information about the GLBC’s annual conference may be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.