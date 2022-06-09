June 9, 2022 - The Georgia Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center at Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute will host the Navigating and Adjusting to the New Normal (NANN) Road Show statewide June 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The NANN Road Show is focused on assisting minority business enterprises (MBEs) that survived the COVID-19 pandemic. It will promote programs to help businesses recover, scale, and support economic stabilization and job growth beyond the pandemic. Click here to register.
The virtual program will be broadcast live and virtually from Atlanta and virtually across six additional Georgia cities, including Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, and Valdosta. Rachel Shanklin, the Small Business Majority’s Georgia director, will be keynote speaker.
“The NANN Road Show concludes one year of technical assistance to MBEs that focused on assisting companies through their transition from the pandemic into business growth,” said Donna M. Ennis, C.P.F., director of the Enterprise Innovation Institute’s diversity engagement and program development initiative and the Georgia MBDA Business Center.
“Funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce MBDA Coronavirus Response and Relief award, the NANN Road Show will highlight federal state and local resources and provide key training for small businesses.”
Multiple government and academic studies show MBEs suffered serious hardship and loss during the pandemic. While financial losses remain under study, preliminary research suggests losses are likely to be in the billions of dollars. The NANN Road Show will help MBEs identify key sources of funding and opportunities to help their businesses thrive.
To learn more, visit georgiambdabusinesscenter.org.
