May 17, 2022 - Mark Lane has been named vice president of Communications and Marketing at Augusta University, effective July 1.
As Augusta University’s chief marketing and communications officer, Lane will work closely with campus leaders to promote, enhance and protect the Augusta University brand and provide strategic communications counsel to expand the university’s influence and impact.
“Communications and marketing play a critical role in the success of our enterprise,” said Dr. Karla Leeper, executive vice president of operations. “I am confident that Mark’s leadership will help us continue to build a legacy like no other and serve us well as we embark on our new strategic plan to further learning, discovery and student success.”
A communications and marketing professional with more than 22 years of experience in health care and higher education, Lane has a strong track record of success in building brand awareness and enhancing institutional reputations.
Lane is currently associate vice president for communications at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, with responsibility for developing strategic communications strategy and brand positioning for the institution. He has previously served in communications leadership roles at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and the parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
“As a communications leader, I am driven to maximize the influence of an organization’s brand and optimize the talents of its communications and marketing team in pursuit of the institution’s mission to change lives and save lives,” said Lane. “I am excited to work with the Augusta team and build on the energy and momentum of the university.”
Lane received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech University.
