November 12, 2020 - Bank of America recently announced a $2.5 million grant to the Augusta, Ga. community, dedicated to the redevelopment of the nearby neighborhoods of Harrisburg and Laney Walker. The Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament in partnership with Bank of America, AT&T and IBM, have committed a total of $10 million to the transformation of the noteworthy but historically underserved portion of the city’s urban core.
The four $2.5 million donations – coupled with a desire to provide potential future resources – will center on four key recipients including the Medical College of Georgia Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA. The grants will provide the majority of funding for the first phase of this transformational project, which includes the construction of an innovative community center and a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Clubs.
“In line with our recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, these funds will help to provide essential access to education and workforce development within the Augusta community,” said Andrea Smith, chief administrative officer at Bank of America. “Our commitment extends beyond the funds and speaks to the volunteerism and economic empowerment that are at the heart of our company’s culture. Throughout our 91 markets we are focusing our resources on our number one priority – looking after people. We are committed to collaborating with our partners to bring out the best in each of the communities we serve.”
The announcement builds on Bank of America’s continuing efforts to revitalize the greater Augusta community. This includes ongoing grant and volunteer support to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA, helping to address needs including educational support and workforce development. Bank of America has a longstanding relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, investing nearly $15 million since 1980 with clubs across the country to help young people, including at-risk youth, develop skills to succeed.
