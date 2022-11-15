November 15, 2022 - Celebrate 10 years of theClubhou.se with food, drinks, friends, live music (and even a giant birthday cake!).
“As a nonprofit organization, theClubhou.se opened its doors to Augusta on the First Friday of December 2012,” said cofounder Eric Parker. “Since then, thousands of members have been part of the club that anyone can join and where everyone strives to be amazing."
For the past decade, through member, grant and other philanthropic support, theClubhou.se has helped provide certification, mentorship, office space, and other tools and resources to help entrepreneurs—including disadvantaged entrepreneurs—and others launch and run a successful business. It has also created a network of entrepreneur certification in five cities in Georgia: Atlanta, Savannah, Columbus, Macon and Augusta. The program has also been approved in four states.
theClubhou.se’s 10th birthday celebration recognizes all those who have participated in events, taken classes, grown businesses, and found a new career.
During this ticketed event and fundraiser, attendees can:
- Participate in the unveiling of our Decade Report
- Catch up with current and past members, students, and mentors
- Experience live music
- Enjoy 2 free drinks
- Dine on catered hors d'oeuvres from local food startups
- Bid on silent auction items from local merchants and friends of theClubhou.se
The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 200 Grace Hopper Lane. For ticket information, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for theClubhou.se.
