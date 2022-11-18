November 18, 2022 - Georgia Bikes, a nonprofit working to improve bicycling and walking conditions across the state, has been selected as the recipient of a grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant provides $129,548.66 that will make Georgians safer as they walk, bike, and drive, supporting and expanding Georgia Bikes’s safety education programming throughout the state.
“The extremely successful partnership between Georgia Bikes and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has made people safer on foot, on bicycles, and in cars for more than a decade. With continued and expanded
funding support from GOHS in 2022-2023, our statewide educational offerings will grow in the number of programs we offer and the diversity of content we cover,” said John Devine, AICP, Georgia Bikes Executive Director. “This grant allows us to present law-enforcement training courses, on-bike safety education, and safe-driving classes while funding production of our popular pocket guides for children and adults.”
The grant will fund activities from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 and is a part of a larger, robust initiative undertaken by GOHS to increase road safety in the state.
“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with all of our highway safety partners to reverse the increase in traffic deaths we have seen in the United States in the last two years and the goal of this project is to prevent crashes and save lives on our roads, “ Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “We ask everyone to join the mission of saving lives on our roads.”
Georgia Bikes works with the General Assembly and local governments, advocacy organizations, schools, and special-event programmers to make Georgia safer for everyone who walks or rides a bike. The GOHS grant
helps further this mission.
“Georgia Bikes offers all of our classes and safety materials, including pocket guides for both adults and children, at no cost,” Justin Bristol, Safety Education Programs Manager, said. “This grant ensures that we can continue to offer classes anywhere in the state and distribute our guides to as many people as possible. The more people we can reach through these classes and guides, the safer we can make Georgia for everyone.”
