August 31, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced its newest Professional Engineer (PE) in Florida. Civil Designer Andres Cortes-Ramirez passed the Principles and Practices of Engineering Civil exam with the Water Resources and Environmental depth examination and has satisfied the experience requirement needed to become a PE.
ANDRES CORTES-RAMIREZ named Professional Engineer at Thomas & Hutton
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
ANDRES CORTES-RAMIREZ named Professional Engineer at Thomas & Hutton
