April 17, 2023 - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, in partnership with the Beaufort County Library System and the Beaufort County First Responder Project, will be offering a free 5 minute Narcan training Thursday, April 20 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at four County Library branches.
The 5 minute training will be available at:
- Beaufort Branch, 311 Scott Street
- Bluffton Branch, 120 Palmetto Way
- St. Helena Branch, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road
- Hilton Head Branch, 11 Beach City Road
The training helps people understand how to identify the signs of an overdose and how to help someone who may be overdosing.
No appointment is required, and everyone who takes the five-minute training will receive free supplies of Narcan.
Free "Deterra Bags" will be available too. These bags are the proper way to dispose of expired, unwanted medication.
