April 17, 2023 - Watterson Brands has announced the creation of Moon King Entertainment Group, a diverse collection of thoughtfully curated experiential venues that celebrate local history, culture, cuisine, live entertainment, and a sense of place.

“The moon dictates the rise and fall of the tides, a stunningly accurate phenomenon that marks the passage of time. People in the Lowcountry have honored this aspect of nature for years through storytelling, food traditions, music, and dance. We want to accurately sing those notes and authentically present different points of view through food and beverage experiences,” said Billy Watterson, CEO of Watterson Brands.

