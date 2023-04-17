April 17, 2023 - Watterson Brands has announced the creation of Moon King Entertainment Group, a diverse collection of thoughtfully curated experiential venues that celebrate local history, culture, cuisine, live entertainment, and a sense of place.
“The moon dictates the rise and fall of the tides, a stunningly accurate phenomenon that marks the passage of time. People in the Lowcountry have honored this aspect of nature for years through storytelling, food traditions, music, and dance. We want to accurately sing those notes and authentically present different points of view through food and beverage experiences,” said Billy Watterson, CEO of Watterson Brands.
Currently there are 10 businesses under the new organization, each offering a unique experience and distinct flavor profile. In Bluffton, the Burnt Church Distillery and Pizza Co., 120 Bluffton Rd., will continue to serve craft spirits with a story to tell, craving-inspired pizzas, salads, and more. Amethyst non-alcoholic spirits, an innovative Burnt Church Distillery product, is now distilled exclusively in the Lowcountry.
Opening later this spring, The Bank, Hilton Head’s Beer Garden, 59 Pope Ave., will feature over 20 craft beers from Side Hustle Brewing Company; two new restaurant concepts: Mo’ Money Tacos and Bank Heist Burgers; three new food and beverage trucks: All About the Benjamins Seafood, Dollar Billy’s Ice Cream & Treats, and the Armored Bar; in addition to a second Pizza Co. location.
Future Moon King Entertainment Group venues located in the Lowcountry region includes Ma Daisy’s Porch, anticipated to open in 2024.
