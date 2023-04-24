April 24, 2023 - Council Member Alice Howard (District 4), Council Member York Glover (District 3) and Council Member David Bartholomew (District 2) are hosting a joint public forum on 2023 Property Re-Assessment.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m., in County Council Chambers, Administration Building, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort (map). The public is invited to attend.
Beaufort County Assessor Ebony Sanders will be the guest speaker.
This public forum will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the property re-assessment process and how it affects their property taxes. The re-assessment of property values is necessary to ensure that the tax burden is distributed fairly across the County.
Council Members Howard, Glover and Bartholomew will be joined by Beaufort County Assessor Ebony Sanders who will explain the ins and outs of property re-assessment and answer any questions that residents may have.
Council Member Howard stated, "We understand that property re-assessment can be a confusing and stressful process for residents. We want to provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about it and get answers to their questions."
Council Member Glover added, "This forum is an important step in increasing transparency and understanding in our community. We encourage all residents to attend and learn more about this important topic."
For more information, contact Council Member Howard at 843-986-7403 or
