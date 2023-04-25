April 25, 2023 - The Bluffton-based Donaldson Group with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has donated $14,000 in proceeds to Hilton Head Christian Academy from the record-breaking sale of 275 Old Baileys Road. The $2.8M transaction set a record for the Camp St. Mary’s/Old Bailey’s waterfront communities in Okatie, SC.
The Donaldson Group, helmed by Realtor® Catherine Donaldson, contributed 0.5% of the sales price as part of an ongoing campaign for Hilton Head Christian Academy's building fund.
"At its core, real estate is about community," said Donaldson regarding the initiative. "By donating a portion of the transactions made by current or former Hilton Head Christian Academy families, we can connect that home to a cause and give all parties involved a reason to feel proud.”
The Donaldson Group represented the sellers of 275 Old Baileys, TJ and Rachel Anderson, who generously matched the $14,000 donation, after their waterfront home went under contract in less than four weeks. An impressive but not surprising result for the top-producing team, said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ravenel, "Catherine and her team are setting the standard for excellence in Beaufort Country. They operate from a position of strong values and ethics, and it shines through in results like this."
Sited along the Okatie River Bluff, 275 Old Baileys Road features unobstructed water views, a heated pool, deepwater dock, and a two-bedroom guest cottage. The property underwent a transformative renovation in 2018, added Donaldson.
"My seller took it down to the studs; nothing went untouched. The result perfectly exemplifies the casual luxury buyers seek here."
As the Lowcountry's exclusive Sotheby's International Realty affiliate, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty offers clients unmatched exposure for their listings and the signature branding synonymous with luxury.
"Sotheby's International Realty puts exceptional properties like 275 Old Baileys Road in front of buyers who may be seeking something waterfront, but they don't know where," said Donaldson. "It gives our clients an advantage, especially in this time period where people can work from anywhere and are increasingly seeking the Lowcountry lifestyle."
