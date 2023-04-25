275 Old Baileys Donation Check.jpeg

April 25, 2023 - The Bluffton-based Donaldson Group with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has donated $14,000 in proceeds to Hilton Head Christian Academy from the record-breaking sale of 275 Old Baileys Road. The $2.8M transaction set a record for the Camp St. Mary’s/Old Bailey’s waterfront communities in Okatie, SC.

The Donaldson Group, helmed by Realtor® Catherine Donaldson, contributed 0.5% of the sales price as part of an ongoing campaign for Hilton Head Christian Academy's building fund.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.