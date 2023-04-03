April 3, 2023 - Beaufort County and the Old Growth Forest Network (OGFN) are co-hosting a Recognition Event for Okatie Regional Preserve Thursday, April 13, at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the preserve located at 60 Cecil Reynolds Drive, Bluffton.

Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager and OGFN Executive Director will provide opening remarks. The County Passive Parks Manager and Local Volunteer, Michael Murphy, will also be taking attendees on a trail walk through the forest.

