April 7, 2022 - Beaufort County Council unanimously approved nearly $5 million in grants to local organizations and park projects that will help with tourism and activities for visitors and residents.
“Local Accommodations Tax ("Local A-Tax") helps to ensure our County is a great place to live, work and play,” said Chris Ophardt, Beaufort County Public Information Officer. “The County Administration would like to thank all those that applied."
Beaufort County started the Local Accommodation Tax and Local Hospitality Tax application process in October 2021, with the closing of applications on Dec. 31. The applications were reviewed by the Local Accommodation Tax and Local Hospitality Tax Committee for compliance with the local statutes and their individual need and merit.
The Local Accommodation Tax Fund budgeted $2,579,920 to award, and Local Hospitality Tax Fund budgeted $2,396,736 to award for combined total of $4,976,656 available to award for 2022.
List of approved projects include:
- Whitehall Park Construction on Lady’s Island - $560,478
- Annual Boat Landing Maintenance - $200,000
- Burton Wells Pickleball Courts $200,000
Note: $140,000 awarded by State ATAX
- Daufuskie Island Beach Access and Restrooms - $250,000
- Friends of the Spanish Moss Trail - Ribaut Road Crossing - $125,000
- Beaufort Executive Airport - Terminal Exterior Rejuvenation - $75,000
- Hilton Head Island Airport Air Service Marketing - $30,000
- Broad River Fishing Pier - Phase II - $230,000
- Friends of Port Royal Cypress Wetlands - Trail Map Brochure Birthday for the Birds 2022 - $1,375 partial award for marketing funds
- HHI St. Pat's Parade Foundation - 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade - $10,000
- Daufuskie Island Foundation Daufuskie Day Celebration - $12,600
- Sea Turtle Patrol HHI - Sea Turtle Hospitality Event $5,000
- 2023 Beaufort Oyster Festival - $20,000 - Full award for marketing, police, fire and security costs. City of Beaufort co-sponsors event and contributes in-kind services.
- Pat Conroy Literacy Center - $134,000
- Gullah Museum of HHI - Gullah Museum Migrant House Renovation Project - $36,875
- First African Baptist Church of Beaufort - Repair and Preservation of Church $259,480
- Tabernacle Baptist Church – Harriet Tubman Statue - $250,000
