April 7, 2023 - Beaufort County will host a meeting to discuss the Reimagine Ribaut Road project, Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Technical College of the Lowcountry, 921 Ribaut Road, Building 23. This is an opportunity for citizens and stakeholders to share their thoughts and concerns, and to provide input that will help shape the master plan. It will provide valuable information about the project, and is an excellent opportunity for the public to share their comments.
"The Reimagine Ribaut Road project is an exciting initiative that aims to enhance the 5.5 mile corridor from Boundary Street to the Russell Bell Bridge. Beaufort County, City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal, and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. are working together to create a master plan for improvements along the corridor," according to a statement released by Beaufort County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.