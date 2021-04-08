April 8, 2021 - The Beaufort County Draft Comprehensive Plan is now available for review and public comments are welcome. After a year of data collection, analysis, review, discussion, and revision, the Beaufort County Planning Commission has released the draft Envision Beaufort County 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan sets priorities around how the County can best accommodate growth, protect the natural environment, support economic development efforts, consider housing affordability, and promote cultural diversity.
It is updated every ten years and determines how land use ordinances are structured, capital projects are prioritized, and policies are implemented. The plan reflects local concerns so public input is necessary and encouraged.
The draft Comprehensive Plan can be viewed here.
Copies are also available for review at all Beaufort County libraries. The location of the five library branches can be found here.
Comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan should be sent by email to Robert Merchant, Acting Director of Planning and Zoning, at robm@bcgov.net, or by mail to Beaufort County Planning and Zoning Department, P.O. Drawer 1228, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Comments should be received by Friday, May 7, so the Planning Commission can consider them in their review of the plan.
For more information, please contact the Beaufort County Planning and Zoning Department at 843-255-2140.
