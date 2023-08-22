August 22, 2023 - Located on Boundary Street, next to the recently torn down County Engineering Building, Beaufort County Council unanimously voted to name the property "1st South Carolina Volunteers Park." In cooperation with the city of Beaufort and Open Land Trust, the County wanted to preserve the marsh front open space and officially recognize an important piece of Beaufort's Civil War history. 

“I want to thank Open Land Trust and especially Beaufort Mayor Steven Murray for all their hard work,” said Council Member and Community Services and Land Use Chair Alice Howard. “Working in cooperation to preserve marsh front open space and at the same time honoring the bravery, sacrifice, and commitment of the 1st South Carolina Volunteers is the best way to preserve history and their legacy.”

