August 24, 2021 - Beaufort County Chairman Joseph Passiment announced a special committee to address COVID-19 during the Monday, Aug. 23, County Council meeting.
“This committee will focus on the safety of our employees,” said Chairman Passiment. “We must ensure that Beaufort County is well run and that the employees and citizens entering our County buildings are safe."
The committee will make recommendations for two groups of people: the over 1300 employees and those members of the public that interact with the employees. The group will work to determine what is needed to keep our employees and our citizens safe.
The committee will address several issues from cleaning and health protocols, vaccine policies, mask usage, to name a few. They will look at policies for the near-term, mid-term, and long-term. The group will also propose operating guidance to County Administration.
Council Member Larry McElynn will chair the committee. Members will include Council Members Mark Lawson and Alice Howard. Liaisons from the County administration include Scott Marshall, Director of Human Resources, who will provide policy advice; Col. Quandara Grant, Director of the Detention Center, who will provide advice on employee safety; and County Attorney Thomas Keaveny for legal advice.
In comments earlier in the meeting, McElynn said, “The vaccine is the best weapon against the virus.”
The committee will report back to Council at the regularly schedule County Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.
