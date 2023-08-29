August 29, 2023 - Beaufort County is actively monitoring the progress of Hurricane Idalia.
All Beaufort County buildings and programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in advance of the impending hurricane. Beaufort County schools will be closed as well. Emergency services will remain available throughout.
- Convenience Centers are Wednesday and Thursday in preparation of the storm.
- County Parks and Recreation programs are canceled
- Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport are operating normally at this time, however as Hurricane Idalia approaches, travelers need to check with their carriers for any possible flight delays and cancellations. Air travelers are encouraged to download their respective airline aps on their mobile devices & to enable notifications so they are sure to receive the latest official word from their airline. Travelers are encouraged to check their airlines for waivers, as well.
"As we closely monitor the trajectory of Hurricane Idalia, County residents can rest assured that every appropriate County department is fully engaged in preparations to ensure the safety and security of our community," said Interim County Administrator John Robinson. "The safety of all our residents is the top priority. Working closely with County Emergency Management, we will provide timely updates as the situation evolves. Residents can help by making preparations for family members, children, family pets, and stay informed."
Updates and status reports will be quickly shared with the public on our various social media platforms and Beaufort County TV (BCTV). Watch all programming live on Comcast channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum channel 1304. Watch all programming live and on demand at beaufortcounty.tv.
To receive updates from Beaufort County Administration regarding County government operational schedules, sign up here. Updates from County Administration will also be posted online at www.beaufortcountysc.gov.
Sign up for NIXLE at www.nixle.com to receive up-to-date information on matters of public safety from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or text your zip code to 888777.
