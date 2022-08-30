August 30, 2022 - The Sands boat landing in Port Royal will close beginning Monday, Sept. 12, and construction should be finished by Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting. The project will replace the existing five floating docks, with five new floating docks, install a new transition plate, and place riprap stone on the edge of the bank for stabilization.
The landing will be closed to the public for the duration of the project. To locate an alternative County boat landing, public water access, bluffs, and piers, click here.
“The Sands boat landing is one of the most heavily used in the County so know this will be an inconvenience to the regular users of the boat landing,” said Neil Desai, Beaufort County Director of Public Works. “I encourage our citizens to use one of the nearby landings until the work is completed.”
The entire cost of the project is expected to cost $148,687.
The project was put out to bid and awarded to Eastman Marine Construction of Ridgeland.
As a reminder to all citizens who utilize County boat landings, Beaufort County will host community meetings around the County to get general feedback on the 26 boat landings and what improvements they would like to see over the next ten years.
The information will be helpful in determining boat ramp needs, the value of boat ramps to the economy and jobs market, and insight into developing boating access needs and individual boat ramp site needs.
For more information, call Beaufort County Public Works Department at 843-255-2800.
