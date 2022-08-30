August 30, 2022 - The Sands boat landing in Port Royal will close beginning Monday, Sept. 12, and construction should be finished by Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting. The project will replace the existing five floating docks, with five new floating docks, install a new transition plate, and place riprap stone on the edge of the bank for stabilization. 

The landing will be closed to the public for the duration of the project. To locate an alternative County boat landing, public water access, bluffs, and piers, click here.

