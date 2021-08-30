August 30, 2021 - In recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day, Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering a free 5-minute Narcan training tomorrow Tuesday, Aug. 31, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The training helps understand how to identify the signs of an overdose and help someone who may be overdosing.
Training will be curbside and only takes 5 minutes. Please call ahead to make an appointment. You don't have to leave your car. The 5-minute training will be held curbside at the BCADAD Beaufort office, 1905 Duke Street 843-255-6013, and the BCADAD Bluffton office, 4819 Bluffton Parkway 843-255-6020.
Free "Deterra Bags" will be available too. These bags are the proper way to dispose of expired, unwanted medication.
For more information, visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/alcohol-and-drug.
