September 20, 2022 - StationMD announced that Brian Litten will serve as Chair of its Board of Advisors. Litten is an expert at growing healthcare companies, with a focus on improving care quality, delivery, and access through the adoption of digital health technologies and value-based reimbursement models. Litten will support StationMD’s initiatives to scale clinical services nationwide.
StationMD is a healthcare company that uses telemedicine to deliver care specifically to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD), which includes those with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other I/DDs.
“Access issues are increasingly driving individuals with I/DD and their caregivers to adopt tech-based solutions that remove the pain points of receiving medical care. Brian's deep expertise is understanding innovation, at-risk populations, and strategic market approaches, which makes him enormously valuable to the company,” said Dr. Matthew Kaufman, CEO of StationMD.
Litten brings more than two decades of healthcare experience, chiefly working inside of health plans and health plan solution providers. Most recently, Litten served for eight years as Chief Strategic Growth Officer of Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ: TRHC). Before that, Litten led the successful development and launch of an oncology-focused healthcare technology company, where he also served as that company’s CEO. Litten has held management positions with health insurance companies, including Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and AmeriHealth New Jersey. He also served as Assistant Attorney General and Chief Legislative Counsel to New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.
As a strong advocate for individuals with I/DD and for those that support their care, Litten is also a member of the Board of Directors of CP Unlimited (Formerly Cerebral Palsy Association of New York State), a leading provider of residential and day programs for people with I/DD.
Before taking on the role of Chair, Litten served on the Corporate Board of StationMD since 2019.
Litten earned a J.D. degree from Rutgers University School of Law and a B.A. in Economics from Vassar College.
StationMD established its Board of Advisors in 2022, amid a rapid expansion, to ensure field experts are guiding the company on industry trends, innovation, and policy initiatives that will help StationMD continue to improve health outcomes for individuals with I/DD and reduce healthcare costs for payers.
