September 20, 2022 - StationMD announced that Brian Litten will serve as Chair of its Board of Advisors. Litten is an expert at growing healthcare companies, with a focus on improving care quality, delivery, and access through the adoption of digital health technologies and value-based reimbursement models. Litten will support StationMD’s initiatives to scale clinical services nationwide. 

StationMD is a healthcare company that uses telemedicine to deliver care specifically to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD), which includes those with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other I/DDs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.