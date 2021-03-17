March 17, 2021 - Forino Co. recently hired Crae Messer as the new Marketing Coordinator to promote Forino communities in South Carolina through digital and print marketing.
Messer moved to Savannah, GA from Bozeman, MT, where he was the marketing and communications coordinator at Livingston HealthCare. Messer graduated with a bachelor’s in journalism from Keene State College in Keene, NH, where he was a sports reporter for the Keene Sentinel.
Messer is looking forward to using his extensive background and skill set, which includes writing, marketing, graphic design, photography and videography, to expand the public’s awareness of Forino’s diverse portfolio of quality construction.
For more information, visit www.forino.com.
