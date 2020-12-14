December 14, 2020 - Lowcountry artists are invited to submit their works of art for The Society of Bluffton Artists’ (SOBA) 27th Annual Judged Show.
Winners will be awarded first, second and third place cash awards in the following categories: acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, watercolor or 3D.
Registration is required by completing a registration form available at the gallery, located at 6 Church Street in Old Town Bluffton or by registering online at http://bit.ly/27thjudgedshow.
The cost to register is $25 for SOBA members and $45 for non SOBA members. Registration and a full list of rules are available online at http://bit.ly/27thjudgedshow.
The Judged Show exhibit will be on display from March 1-April 5, 2021 at the SOBA gallery. An awards ceremony will take place on March 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. These events are free to attend and open to the public.
The judge for the show is David Rankin. Rankin promotes conservation and appreciation of the natural world through his paintings and has worked with organizations such as the International Crane Foundation, the Wild Bird Society of Japan, the Corporate Conservation Council-Japan and the Smithsonian Institution. He is a Signature Member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, Artists for Conservation, and the Society of Animal Artists where he has served on the board since 1990. David is one of the true modern-day masters of transparent watercolors, exuding a dynamic passion for the medium in his lectures, demonstrations, and workshop instruction. His art reflects his profound passion for both watercolor and nature. He is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art and lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife, Deanna.
