December 1, 2021 - Historic Beaufort Foundation and the University of South Carolina Beaufort Center for the Arts will present a unique 5-part lecture series on the history of the Old Beaufort District from settlement to the 20th century. The series, to be held at the USCB Center for the Arts, 805 Carteret Street, will begin Thursday evening Jan. 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. and will continue every Thursday evening through Feb. 10, 2022.
This rare opportunity to experience Beaufort’s history as presented by three of South Carolina’s leading historians: Dr. Lawrence S. Rowland, Dr. Stephen R. Wise and Dr. John M. McCardell, Jr., will bring to life the Beaufort District and its developmental role in the region, the state and the nation. Tickets may be purchased by individual lecture or 5-part series.
- Thursday, Jan. 13 – Exploration, Settlement & Revolution, 1521-1782
- Presented by Dr. Lawrence S. Rowland and Dr. Stephen R. Wise
- Thursday, Jan. 20 – “King Cotton”, “Calculating the Value of the Union”, and the Mindset of Beaufort, 1783-1860
- Presented by Dr. John M. McCardell, Jr. and Dr. Lawrence S. Rowland
- Thursday, Jan. 27 – The War of the Rebellion & the Rehearsal for Reconstruction, 1860-1868
- Presented by Dr. Stephen R. Wise
- Thursday, Feb. 3 – Reconstruction, Recovery & Redemption, 1868-1913
- Presented by Dr. Lawrence S. Rowland
- Thursday, Feb. 10 – The Twentieth Century, 1910 – 1970
- Presented by Dr. Lawrence S. Rowland and Dr. Stephen R. Wise
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.historicbeaufort.org.
