December 4, 2020 - Beaufort County recently launched the official website for their One Cent Sales Tax Program. This site is designed to offer citizens quick and easy access to information and provide the avenue for project updates and community feedback. Since the implementation of the one cent tax in 2018, the county has been preparing for these projects that will improve the lives of all Beaufort County citizens.
Visit www.beaufortcountypenny.com for more information. For questions or persons requiring additional assistance due to language barriers, contact the Capital Projects Department at 843-255-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.