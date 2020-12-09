December 9, 2020 - The Beaufort County Auditor is still in the process of recalculating and finalizing the 2020 real and personal property tax accounts and bills. Due to the unanticipated length of time begin taken, the distribution of the annual tax bills has been delayed and customers were unable to pay their taxes.
On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Beaufort County Council approved the Beaufort County Treasurer's Office to accept prepayments for the 2020 real and personal property taxes in the calendar year 2020. Customers will be able to make a prepayment beginning on Dec. 18, 2020.
“This will be a significantly manual and sizeable task but we are up for the challenge,” said Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls, CPA. “Moving forward with a prepayment program is to the benefit of both our taxpayers and Beaufort County’s government agencies, and I truly appreciate Council’s support in this effort.”
Once the Auditor’s Office has completed their process, an annual bill will still be sent to all property owners, even if they have already paid. This is a requirement by South Carolina State Law and provides customers their bill for record-keeping purposes.
Should you prepay your taxes?
Prepaying is optional. Customers may choose to pay now or wait until after the Auditor’s Office has finished recalculating their bills. The following is provided to assist customers in determining whether they should prepay this year’s taxes.
- If one of the below items applies to you, or something similar, you do not need to pay before the calendar year end and will have an extended time to pay without penalty.
- You plan to take a Standard Tax Deduction on your Federal Income Tax Return,
- You are enrolled in the County Installment Plan,
- Your taxes are paid through your mortgage escrow account, or
- You plan to pay taxes in 2021.
- If none of the above apply to you, you may want to consider prepaying your 2020 annual tax bill.
You want to prepay your taxes, now what?
The Treasurer’s Office asks for their customers’ partnership in making this program successful. Customers wishing to prepay their 2020 annual taxes should use myBeaufortCounty.com, the County’s online tax payment system, and there are no additional fees when paying by check.
Here is a short video to help customers have a great first-time experience.
- Visit myBeaufortCounty.com where customers can login, create an account, or proceed as a guest.
- Look up your tax bill using your Parcel Identification Number (PIN), Alternate Identification Number (AIN), or by your last name and mailing zip code.
- Pay the amount due.
- A receipt will be provided immediately.
- While you’re there, sign up for e-billing and manage all your bills in one convenient location.
- Lastly, wait for a refund or follow up bill with the residual amount due.
If a customer chooses to mail a payment, the Treasurer’s Office must wait to process the payment and send a receipt until after the Auditor’s Office has completed their process. Despite the processing delay, the customer’s intended payment date, such their postmark date, will be honored as the effective date of their payment.
For more payment information or to contact our office, please visit www.BeaufortCountyTreasurer.com or call the Treasurer’s Office at 843-255-2600.
