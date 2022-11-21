November 21, 2022 - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has promoted Dennis Boniecki to serve as Commander of Troop Six for the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troop Six includes Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Jasper Counties. 

Captain Boniecki, who served as a lieutenant in Troop Six for nearly eight years, was named Troop Six Commander to succeed Captain Shawna N. Gadsden, who is retiring after nearly 30 years of service with the Highway Patrol. 

