May 5, 2022 - Maginnis Orthodontics recently announced the addition of Camden Brown, DMD, MS to the practice. Dr. Brown is an orthodontist who will serve the patients of Maginnis Orthodontics in the Bluffton and Hilton Head locations.
A graduate of Harvard Dental School of Medicine and the University of Florida, Dr. Brown gained professional experience at a practice in Virginia before she opened her own practice. Camden Brown Orthodontics, located in Virginia, was operational for 9 years. Originally from Hilton Head, Dr. Brown and her husband, Andrew, moved back to the Island to be near family and enjoy all that the Lowcountry has to offer.
Dr. Brown is looking forward to building relationships with patients. “I most enjoy working with younger kids and teens,” said Dr. Brown. “With my communication skills, I feel like I have the ability to make patient’s feel at ease.” Dr. Brown is experienced with Invisalign and traditional style orthodontics, making her a well-rounded choice for Maginnis Orthodontics.
Dr. Brown and her husband have two children, ages 8 and 5, and a goldendoodle dog. They enjoy golf carting around Bluffton, playing in the marsh, exploring nature and the waterways, crafts, gardening, and eating oysters.
