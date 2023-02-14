February 14, 2023 - The Beaufort County Council held its annual strategic planning and budget workshop sessions this past week. County Council used each session to set goals related to transportation infrastructure, employee retention and compensation, parks and recreation, growth, and public safety. 

The planning sessions were held in County Council Chambers Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.