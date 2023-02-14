February 14, 2023 - The Beaufort County Council held its annual strategic planning and budget workshop sessions this past week. County Council used each session to set goals related to transportation infrastructure, employee retention and compensation, parks and recreation, growth, and public safety.
The planning sessions were held in County Council Chambers Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9.
"These workshop and planning sessions are a crucial tool for Council members as they provide guidance and help Council set their goals for the year," said Eric Greenway, County Administrator. "Our County Department heads made very informational presentations, clearly outlining priorities and addressing a variety of issues from budget to managed growth. Beaufort County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and these workshop sessions make sure both staff and Council are prepared to manage and direct that growth in a sensible manner while keeping Beaufort County a great place to live, work and play."
