February 16, 2023 - At this week's Community Services and Land Use Committee meeting, committee members held an Executive Session and decided to move forward with negotiations regarding the purchase of land known locally as the Cooler tract--for the County's proposed consolidated law enforcement center.

Currently owned by the Cooler family, the purchase of the roughly 97 acres of land by the County for law enforcement purposes, would leave a proud family legacy as they share four generations of family members who have dedicated their lives to law enforcement and emergency response services. 

