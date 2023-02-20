February 20, 2023 - Beaufort County Legislative Delegation encourages qualified citizens who are willing to serve on a board or commission to submit an application. All applicants must be a registered voter in Beaufort County to be considered for an appointment.
The following boards and commissions have legislative delegation-appointed vacancies, expired terms or terms that expire in the near future:
- Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County
- Beaufort Jasper Higher Education Commission
- Foster Care Review Board
- Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority
- Coastal Empire Community Mental Health Center
- Lowcountry Area Resort and Island Tourism Commission
- Technical College of the Lowcountry Area Commission
The application can be found here.
All applications must be received by the close of business, Thursday, March 2.
For further information or to obtain an application, please contact the Beaufort County Delegation Office at 843-255-2260 or email cmaxey@bcgov.net.
