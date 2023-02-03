February 3, 2023 - Beaufort County Council is holding two days of workshops that will include presentations from County Administrator Eric Greenway and numerous County departments. Held each year, the budget workshops give guidance to County Council members and staff as they work together to craft the upcoming fiscal year County budget.
The two day sessions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. until 12 noon, and will resume at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Workshops both days will be held in County Council chambers.
The first day of workshop topics will kick off with more opening remarks by the County Administrator, revenue forecasts, a discussion of budget priorities for FY 2024 including significant purchases, personnel compensation and benefits, transportation, capital projects and parks and recreation.
The second day of workshop topics will include opening remarks by the County Administrator, economic development priorities and goals, tourism goals, and an update on ARPA projects.
Both days of workshops will be televised live by The County Channel. Click here to watch.
Public comment will not be available either day as these are Council work sessions.
For more information and agendas for both days, click here.
