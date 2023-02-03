February 3, 2023 - Beaufort County Council is holding two days of workshops that will include presentations from County Administrator Eric Greenway and numerous County departments. Held each year, the budget workshops give guidance to County Council members and staff as they work together to craft the upcoming fiscal year County budget.

The two day sessions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. until 12 noon, and will resume at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Workshops both days will be held in County Council chambers.

