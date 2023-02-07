February 7, 2023 - The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for County residents. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations on Saturday, Feb. 11:
- Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton
- Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort
Residents are asked to stay in their cars during the event, as staff will unload electronics.
Any personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives, and miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, radios, and fax machines) will be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted include microwaves, vacuums, stereos, speakers, tuners, VCRs, DVDs, lamps, etc. These can be taken to the Convenience Centers for disposal and will not be unloaded at the event.
